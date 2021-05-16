CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$137 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.54 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.68.

MTBC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 59,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $179,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $964,287. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

