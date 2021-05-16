Cascades Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$13.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.71.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

