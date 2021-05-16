CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Raised to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.50.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$68.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$70.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$41.00 and a 12-month high of C$72.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total value of C$111,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$637,938. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,268,133. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

