Celer Network Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $284.26 million and $116.00 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00087050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00020091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.05 or 0.01092256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00115049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,564,960,426 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.