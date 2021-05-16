CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $60.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

CF stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

