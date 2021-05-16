ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 899,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 569,569 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

