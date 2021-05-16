Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

CTHR stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.39. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $177,165.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 506,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,616.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 485,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 448,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,310,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.