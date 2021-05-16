Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,559 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho reduced their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.03.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.