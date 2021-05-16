Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,345 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

