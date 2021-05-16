Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Landec worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Landec by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459,223 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Landec by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Landec by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James G. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710 over the last 90 days. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of LNDC opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $356.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.99, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

