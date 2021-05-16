Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $78.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

