Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Affimed worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. Affimed has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

