Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,228 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 54.8% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 52,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $890.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $169,076 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIL. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

