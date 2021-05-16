CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $1,154.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00003157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.00510126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00232519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004903 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.27 or 0.01194174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00041708 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

