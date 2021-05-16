Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $535,914,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $124,491,000. CarVal Investors LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $115,974,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $53,368,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

