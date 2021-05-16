Christopher C. Capossela Sells 1,500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $176.60 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.80.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.