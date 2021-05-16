CIBC Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $41.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.44.

FINGF stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

