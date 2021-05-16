CIBC Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$15.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCN. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.96.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at C$13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$7.58 and a 12 month high of C$13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.09.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

