CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at C$4.87 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.07 and a 52 week high of C$7.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -31.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

