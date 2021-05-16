Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $184.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.67.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS opened at $172.29 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $125.31 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.