Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price to $55.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONEM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.53.

ONEM opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

