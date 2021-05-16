Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,220 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 260,916 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $185,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.