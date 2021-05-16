CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,923 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of Viemed Healthcare worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

VMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

