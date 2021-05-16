CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.