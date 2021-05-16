Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Clarivate stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,551. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

