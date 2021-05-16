Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,084. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,991,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.79. 330,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $96.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

