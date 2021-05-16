Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $137.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.