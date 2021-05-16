Cloudbric (CLBK) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $83,196.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00087050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00020091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $485.05 or 0.01092256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00115049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

