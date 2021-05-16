Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.45 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.63.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $60.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,646,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,881,000 after acquiring an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

