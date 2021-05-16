Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.63.

CCEP opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth $2,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 70,759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 103,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

