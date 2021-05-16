Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)’s stock price traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.09 and last traded at $85.09. 805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

Cochlear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

