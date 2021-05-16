CoinFi Price Tops $0.0108 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. CoinFi has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $738,674.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.91 or 0.01088868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00063243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00113922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.