CoinUs (CNUS) Market Cap Tops $603,635.08

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 4% higher against the dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $603,635.08 and $16.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008032 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014391 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

