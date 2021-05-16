Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CIGI. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $110.56 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 51,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

