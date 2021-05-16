Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,864,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,105,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

