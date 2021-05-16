Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $16,958,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $15,254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $25.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,519.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

