Comerica Bank Has $3.14 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 537,008 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 127,383 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 258,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

GPK opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

