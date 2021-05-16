Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.