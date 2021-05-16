Comerica Bank Sells 2,241 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avista were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avista by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after acquiring an additional 266,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 756,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $46.83 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

