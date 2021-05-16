Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 211,907 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,907 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIDU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 191,826 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 62,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 622.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $55.17 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77.

