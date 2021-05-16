Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.83 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $18,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 491,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 158,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $368.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.51. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $245.98 and a one year high of $392.37.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

