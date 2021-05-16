Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 14,188 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after acquiring an additional 308,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after buying an additional 250,663 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after buying an additional 195,162 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,282,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after buying an additional 123,990 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.48. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

