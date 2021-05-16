Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $856.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $490.52 and a 12-month high of $880.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $806.76 and its 200 day moving average is $730.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

