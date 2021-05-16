Community Bank N.A. Buys 156 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,235,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.06 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

