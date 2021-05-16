Community Bank N.A. Has $89,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $237.86 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.