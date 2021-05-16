Comparing W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) & Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares W&T Offshore and Pengrowth Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.98 $74.09 million $0.60 6.13 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for W&T Offshore and Pengrowth Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares W&T Offshore and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Pengrowth Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interest in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 506,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2020, its total proved reserves were 144.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

