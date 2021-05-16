Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.35% of BSQUARE worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 143,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Shares of BSQUARE stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. BSQUARE Co. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $28.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR).

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.