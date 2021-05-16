Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 456.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $86.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

