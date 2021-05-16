Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBCP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $456.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

