Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.37 billion.

Shares of CORE stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 195,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

CORE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

